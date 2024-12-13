Evening Masterworks: Frederic Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 in e minor Op. 11 for December 13, 2024

Early on in the 20th century, Chopin’s works were coming under a bit of fire. One critic even said of the Piano Concerto No. 1 that it was “too much in the nature of a technical study.” Maybe there was something objective to this, though: at the time he composed the First Concerto, Chopin was just as much, probably even more so, known as a virtuoso pianist than he was a composer. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.