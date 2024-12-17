© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Claude Debussy's La Mer for December 17, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 17, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Evening Masterworks: Claude Debussy's La Mer

Claude Debussy once said, “I was destined for the fine career of a sailor.” He wrote these words to a friend in September 1903, saying the only thing that kept him from being a sailor was accidents of life that set him on another path. During this time, he was also composing his famous La Mer, his tone poem about the sea. Debussy’s La Mer, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
