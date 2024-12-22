© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: George Frederic Handel's Messiah for December 22, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 22, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
George Frederic Handel

Tonight’s Evening Masterwork features selections from a longstanding holiday tradition, Handel’s Messiah. Although premiered in Dublin in April 1742, the tradition of standing for the Hallelujah Chorus is often said to have been begun by King George II standing at the London premiere in 1743. The Messiah, by Handel, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
