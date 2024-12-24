Evening Masterworks: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker for December 24, 2024

Tchaikovsky’s ballet score to the Nutcracker remains one of the most enduring favorites of the holiday season. It was actually the final ballet score that the composer wrote, completed in 1892, and with the work Tchaikovsky sought to introduce a new Russian sound to the musical landscape. Tchaikovsky’s entire Nutcracker score; our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

