Florida's Classical Music Station
Evening Masterworks: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker for December 24, 2024

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published December 24, 2024 at 3:00 AM EST
Evening Masterworks: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker 

Tchaikovsky’s ballet score to the Nutcracker remains one of the most enduring favorites of the holiday season. It was actually the final ballet score that the composer wrote, completed in 1892, and with the work Tchaikovsky sought to introduce a new Russian sound to the musical landscape. Tchaikovsky’s entire Nutcracker score; our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
