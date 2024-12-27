Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 8 in b “Unfinished” for December 27, 2024

There are traces of music that might have been included in the finished Symphony No. 8 in other works by Franz Schubert, and Schubert actually lived for six more years after completing what we have now of the “Unfinished” symphony; he simply didn’t come back to the symphony after completing those two movements. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

