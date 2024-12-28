Evening Masterworks: George Frideric Handel's Judas Maccabeus for December 28, 2024

Our Evening Masterwork tonight is the ancient tale of the Jewish peoples’ resistance toward their Syrian conquerors in the form of music, with George Frideric Handel’s Judas Maccabeus. The work actually utilized the biblical story to respond to political events of the day, and it was an immediate success. Handel’sJudas Maccabeus, our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

