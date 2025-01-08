Evening Masterworks: Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 94 in G “Surprise” for January 8, 2025

The Symphony No. 94 in G by Franz Joseph Haydn - better known as the “Surprise” Symphony - is a work which earned its nickname for pretty obvious reasons. The famous musical surprise is heard in the second movement: a loud, full-orchestra chord interrupts otherwise fairly quiet music. However, this surprise was not always a part of this piece, nor was it a particularly well thought out compositional decision. Rather, it was added on a whim for the composer’s London premiere of the work. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.