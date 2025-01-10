Evening Masterworks: Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade Op. 35 for January 10, 2025

In 1888, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov turned the collection of Middle Eastern and Indian Tales known as The Thousand and One Nights into music with hisScherezade. It’s a work that the composer describes as “an orchestral suite… representing a kaleidoscope of fairy-tale images.” It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

