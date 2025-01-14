Evening Masterworks: Josef Suk's Serenade for Strings for January 14, 2024

In 1891, Antonin Dvorak began teaching at the Prague Conservatory, where Josef Suk was a student. Not long after that, the elder composer, recognizing that Suk seemed to favor minor tonalities, gave him an assignment: "It's summertime now, so go and make something lively for a change, to compensate for all those pomposities in minor.” The result was Suk writing hisSerenade for Strings, a gentle yet substantial piece that has a mostly cheerful character. It’s our Evening Masterwork, tonight at 7, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.