Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Serenade No. 3 in D, K. 185 for January 19, 2025

It may be hard to imagine, but Mozart was actually a typical teenager in many ways. In particular, he had an at-times strenuous relationship with his father Leopold, who seemed to interfere with the younger Mozart’s compositions. There’s evidence of this aspect of their relationship in Mozart’s Serenade No. 3, a work written when the composer was just 17-years old, and which his father may have partially interfered with. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.