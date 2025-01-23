Evening Masterworks: Antonin Dvorak's Piano Trio No. 4 in e-minor “Dumky” for January 23, 2025

Folk-like style was a focal point in much of the music Dvorak produced, and this is quite evident in his final piano trio, the Piano Trio No. 4 in e minor, or “Dumky.” It takes its name from the Ukrainian, folk song with the same name, marked by abrupt changes from mournful to cheerful. We’ll hear “Dumky,” Dvorak’sPiano Trio No. 4 tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.