Evening Masterworks: Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Nonet in f-minor for February 13, 2025

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor completed his Nonet in 1894, its first performance occurring that same year on a student concert at the Royal College of Music in England. It’s a work cast in four movements, and one that audibly draws influence from Dvorak – a composer that Coleridge-Taylor had great admiration for. It also features a scherzo movement that , in 1995, was approrpiately described by one critic as being “goblinesque.” It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.