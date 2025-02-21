© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Edouard Lalo's Cello Concerto in d minor for February 21, 2025

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published February 21, 2025 at 3:00 AM EST
Evening Masterworks: Edouard Lalo's Cello Concerto in d minor

Although Edouard Lalo was a Frenchman, he was of Spanish descent and he’s most famous for his Symphonie Espagnole for violin and orchestra. Spanish idioms also fill the three movements of his Cello Concerto; sometimes subtly, other times more blatantly. In particular, Lalo’s Cello Concerto is an accomplishment simply based on the composer’s ability to keep the soloist in the foreground as protagonist. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7: the Cello Concerto by Edouard Lalo on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
