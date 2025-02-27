Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 26 in D K 537 “Coronation” for February 27, 2025

Mozart composed his 26th Piano Concerto around the same time he was writing dramatic operas such as The Marriage of Figaro and The Abduction from the Seraglio, and in a lot of ways, the concerto and those operas have much in common. To Mozart, both genres, the concerto and opera, had him placing an individual into conflict against opposing forces that would reveal their true character. We’ll hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.