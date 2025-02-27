© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 26 in D K 537 “Coronation” for February 27, 2025

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published February 27, 2025 at 3:00 AM EST
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mozart

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 26 in D K 537 “Coronation”

Mozart composed his 26th Piano Concerto around the same time he was writing dramatic operas such as The Marriage of Figaro and The Abduction from the Seraglio, and in a lot of ways, the concerto and those operas have much in common. To Mozart, both genres, the concerto and opera, had him placing an individual into conflict against opposing forces that would reveal their true character. We’ll hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom