Evening Masterworks: Johannes Brahms's Concerto for violin & cello in a-minor “Double Concerto” for February 28, 2025
When hearing the Double Concerto by Johannes Brahms, you almost have to consider the violin and cello not as separate instruments, but as a single, super instrument – much of this music would not make sense, or even be possible, by either string player alone. It’s our Evening Masterwork: the Double Concerto for violin and cello by Brahms, tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.