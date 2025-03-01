Evening Masterworks: Jean Sibelius's Symphony No. 2 in D Op. 43 for March 1, 2025

In the early-part of the 20th Century, composers like Richard Strauss, Schoenberg, Stravinsky, and Bartok were doing pioneering work in forms outside of the symphony. However, the symphony was the most important genre for Jean Sibelius’s musical thoughts, and a form that the composer could still create innovations within. His Symphony No. 2 is bold, and it staked out new territory for Sibelius, which he would come back to at later points in his career. It’s our Evening Masterwork at 7, tonight on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.