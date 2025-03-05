© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Mauro Giuliani's Guitar Concerto in A Op. 30 for March 5, 2025

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 5, 2025 at 3:00 AM EST
It was thanks to guitarist and composer Mauro Giuliani that the guitar made a resurgence.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Mauro Giuliani

Evening Masterworks: Mauro Giuliani's Guitar Concerto in A Op. 30

By the time the 19th Century rolled around, most people were not interested in the guitar, which is a bit surprising if you consider that in the Renaissance and Baroque eras the guitar was immensely popular. It was thanks to guitarist and composer Mauro Giuliani that the guitar made a resurgence, and he basically did it all by himself. He also composed what may be the first true guitar concerto. We’ll hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
