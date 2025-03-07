Evening Masterworks: Maurice Ravel's Mother Goose Ballet for March 7, 2025

Today is the 150th birth anniversary of composer Maurice Ravel, and we are celebrating with our Evening Masterwork: the composer’s Mother Goose Ballet. It’s a work that went through quite the evolution, starting out as a five-movement suite for piano four hands that the composer wrote as a gift for the young son and daughter of a good friend. But three years after that, Ravel was asked to orchestrate the music for ballet, which he happily did, and with it he added six more movements. We’ll hear the full ballet suite tonight at 7, Maurice Ravel’s Mother Goose: our evening masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.