Evening Masterworks: Louise Farrenc's Piano Trio in e-minor for March 8, 2025

Louise Farrenc was a prolific composer, writing everything from solo piano miniatures to symphonies. In her lifetime, she was one of the most storied piano virtuosos and even spent half her life teaching at the famous Paris Conservatory - the only woman to hold a prestigious position at the school in the entire 19th century. Her Piano Trio in e-minor was born from a particularly busy period of writing chamber music, taking place between 1839 and 1862. This trio for flute, cello, and piano was among the final works completed in this batch.