Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 25 in g-minor K 183 for March 14, 2025

Mozart composed only two symphonies in a minor key, both of them in g-minor. In actuality, this unusual foray into a minor key was really just Mozart being trendy: around the time of the Symphony No. 25, there was an explosion of symphonies being written in minor keys by all sorts of different composers. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork tonight on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

