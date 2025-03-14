© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 25 in g-minor K 183 for March 14, 2025

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 14, 2025 at 3:00 AM EDT
Mozart

Evening Masterworks: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 25 in g-minor K 183

Mozart composed only two symphonies in a minor key, both of them in g-minor. In actuality, this unusual foray into a minor key was really just Mozart being trendy: around the time of the Symphony No. 25, there was an explosion of symphonies being written in minor keys by all sorts of different composers. Hear it tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork tonight on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom