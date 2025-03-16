Evening Masterworks: Mauro Giuliani's Guitar Concerto No. 3 in F for March 16, 2025

Mauro Giuliano’s Guitar Concerto in F Major is the third and final concerto the composer wrote. Giuliani was a guitarist himself, and in the 19th-century he was widely considered a virtuoso of the instrument. In his lifetime, the use of the guitar in mainstream classical music was a relatively novel development, but Giuliani caught a number of great musicians’ attention with his work, including Beethoven. Hear the Guitar Concerto No. 3 by Mauro Giuliani tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

