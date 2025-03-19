Evening Masterworks:Nicolo Paganini's Violin Concerto No. 1 in D for March 19, 2025

Nicolo Paganini was one of the best examples from the 19th Century of a great instrumental soloist who also happened to compose for their instrument. In his lifetime, Paganini’s abilities as a violinist seemed impossible, even inhuman, and when he premiered his own First Violin Concerto, the work embodied a complexity and technicality that no one had ever heard before. You can hear it tonight at 7: it’s our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.