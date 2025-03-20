© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 “Pastoral” for March 20, 2025

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 20, 2025 at 3:00 AM EDT
Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 “Pastoral”

Beethoven composed both his Fifth and Sixth Symphonies around the same time, having started the Sixth while completing the Fifth. They are fairly similar pieces, too, except the Sixth is much sunnier compared to the stormy Fifth. TheSymphony No. 6 by Beethoven - his “Pastoral” - is our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
