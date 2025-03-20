Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 “Pastoral” for March 20, 2025

Beethoven composed both his Fifth and Sixth Symphonies around the same time, having started the Sixth while completing the Fifth. They are fairly similar pieces, too, except the Sixth is much sunnier compared to the stormy Fifth. TheSymphony No. 6 by Beethoven - his “Pastoral” - is our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

