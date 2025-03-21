© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4 in f Op. 36 for March 21, 2025

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 21, 2025 at 3:00 AM EDT
Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

The subject of fate, and fate itself, was something that started to haunt Tchaikovsky around 1876. Two years later, “fate” would manifest itself as music in Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony. In this work, the composer says Fate acts as a seed that sets the entire symphony in motion. Hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
