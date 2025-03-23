© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Frederic Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 in e minor Op. 11 for March 23, 2025

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published March 23, 2025 at 3:00 AM EDT
Early on in the 20th century, Chopin’s works were coming under a bit of fire. One critic even said of the Piano Concerto No. 1 that it was “too much in the nature of a technical study.” Maybe there was something objective to this, though: at the time he composed the First Concerto, Chopin was just as much, probably even more so, known as a virtuoso pianist than he was a composer. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Chandler Balkcom
