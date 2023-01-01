All year long there are many things to be thankful for, but this time of year – especially with Giving Tuesday approaching – we make extra effort to turn our thankful feelings into real action.

Celebrating Giving Tuesday gives us an opportunity to connect with our community and support what really matters. At Classical WSMR, we are grateful and proud to make the beautiful classical music you hear every day available to anyone who wants to listen to it. But when it comes to funding this station, we need everyone who can to pitch in.

We hope you will celebrate Giving Tuesday and Classical WSMR with a gift today and help kick off this season of giving! And if you donate today, your dollars will be doubled up to $xxx thanks to the generosity of [ ]!