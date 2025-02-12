Special WSMR Program: Classics and Collards

Join Tyler Kline of Classical WSMR and Dalia Colon of the Zest Podcast for two hours of music and conversation focused on community, food, and culture! Plus, listen for a preview of this year’s Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival, and learn how to make a batch for yourself.

Learn More

Kelly Green Collard Cake - by Dalia Colon

Serves 12

For the cake

3 cups loosely packed collard green leaves 3 large eggs

½ cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup unsweetened applesauce

¾ cup granulated sugar 2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

For the icing

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

5 cups powdered sugar

1 tablespoon lemon zest

¼ cup fresh lemon juice (about 2 large lemons)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease your cake pan(s)—-your choice whether to make one 13-by-9-inch sheet cake, two 9-inch round layers, or a Bundt cake. In a saucepan, steam or boil the collards for 3 minutes or until tender. Squeeze out excess water and transfer the greens to the blender. Add the eggs, oil, vanilla, and applesauce to the blender and blend until smooth. In a large bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. Pour the wet ingredi- ents into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Pour the batter into the cake pan(s). Bake the cake(s) until the toothpick comes out clean: about 20 minutes for the sheet cake, about 30 minutes if you’re making two round cakes or 40 minutes for a Bundt cake. Let cool for 5 minutes, then turn the cake(s) out onto a wire rack to cool completely. Meanwhile, make the icing. Add all the ingredients to a medium bowl. Whisk until smooth. Use a fork to prick a few holes in the top of the cake so the icing can really get in there. Ice the cake while it’s still warm.

The Florida Vegetarian Cookbook - by Dalia Colon