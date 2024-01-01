Sustain the Symphony with Your Support

Classical WSMR is your connection to the enchanting world of classical music. We bring you timeless works of the greatest composers and introduce you to new and exciting composers on the classical music scene. But we need your help to continue bringing you the inspiring sounds you love.

Our Spring Fund Drive fell short of its fundraising goal, and we are depending on our loyal listeners to help sustain the symphony. Your support will ensure this crucial goal is met by June 30th. With your donation, WSMR can keep broadcasting the live performances, insightful commentary, and diverse range of classical music you've come to expect.

By donating to WSMR, you're not just contributing to a radio station, you're investing in the cultural vibrancy of our community. You're ensuring that future generations can experience the magic of live classical music and gain a deeper appreciation for this enduring art form.

Your support makes a difference! Together, let's keep the music alive at Classical WSMR!