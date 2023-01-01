Corporate Sponsorship

lankogal/Getty Images/iStockphoto / iStockphoto The man is holding a huge light bulb and shaking hands with a businessman with briefcase. Startup and search of investments concept. Business angel investing to innovational idea. Vector illustration.

WSMR 89.1 and 103.9 is WUSF’s Classical music station with over 100,000 listeners on a weekly basis. You can listen to Classical WSMR in Pasco, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota and Manatee Counties — one-third of our audience is from the Tampa Bay Metro Area.

Fun fact: Did you also know that Classical WSMR is the only true broadcast classical station in the state of Florida?

Our audience is well-educated (81% of our listeners have attended college), and amongst those graduates, we are ranked the third largest station after WUSF 89.7 in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

If you are interested in becoming a Business Sponsor on Classical WSMR, your message can align with or be scheduled within several different Classical WSMR programming including: Midday Mozart, Then & Now, Sunday Baroque, Met Opera, From the Top, Evening Masterworks, Florida Matters, SymphonyCast, and more!

WUSF is dedicated to respecting and maintaining the non-commercial quality of our Classical WSMR programming. We have established guidelines designed to enhance the value of your association with Classical WSMR and create a clutter-free, commercial-free broadcasting environment.

When you decide to support Classical WSMR through underwriting, your message will include:



your company name

location

a brief non-qualitative description of products or services telling listeners or viewers you made this broadcast possible.

This on-air message will be an important element of your communications and marketing plan, demonstrating your support of the Classical WSMR Music Station and favorably impressing your target market. We will be happy to help you develop an announcement that delivers your message and matches our requirements.

Note: All on-air messages follow the station’s pre-amble “Support for programming comes from WUSF members and…”

Why include WUSF Public Media in your marketing plans?

