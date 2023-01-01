Classical WSMR is your oasis where you can cozy up and enjoy the sounds of your favorite classical pieces. WSMR is the one place on the radio where your stress melts away the more you listen. Your enjoyment of the music is never interrupted by commercials, and it is always available 24/7 around the clock.
Classical WSMR is a lifeline for those seeking something different on the radio. A unique station like WSMR requires a unique method of funding. That’s where you come in!
WSMR is a community supported station, and we depend on the support of our listeners music lovers like you ꟷ to provide the great majority of the funding that makes relaxing, superb music available to everyone.
Together with your strong support, we can allow more listeners to cozy up with Classical WSMR and enjoy the comfort it brings. Make a gift today and support the music you love.
Thank You Gifts
Florida's Classical Music Station Women's T-Shirt
$10/Month
Women’s fit WSMR T shirt! It’s a soft, jersey fabric and preshrunk! (Runs small) Women’s V neck in white. Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL
Florida's Classical Music Station Men's T-Shirt
$10/Month
Proudly sport our WSMR T shirt! It’s a soft, jersey fabric and preshrunk! (Runs small) Men’s crew neck in light grey. Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL.
The Warner Classics Series of the 100 Best Film Pieces
$15/Month
An impressive collection of well-known and beloved tunes featuring performance by some of the most talented artists. It includes classics from films such as Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, Titanic, and E.T.