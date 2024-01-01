The holiday season is upon us and it’s a time for family gatherings, holiday music and of course the spirit of giving.
Classical music on WSMR is deeply rewarding in any season, but, during the holidays, its joyful, beautiful sound is especially inspiring and enriching. And we could all use a little more of that right now! Classical music and WSMR is what you can rely on to fill your home and heart, which is why your strong support and generosity is essential this holiday season.
Give the gift of music this season by donating right now. And thanks!
GRAND PRIZE DRAWING-TUSCANY GETAWAY AT CASA ELISA
During our Holiday Drive, your contribution enters you into an amazing drawing for an exquisite Tuscany getaway! You and a guest will enjoy a one-week stay at the Casa Elisa, a beautiful villa in San Quirico D’Orcia, Italy. San Quirico D’Orcia, is located in a lovely medieval, walled hilltop village in the heart of Tuscany.
To make your stay even more enjoyable, a concierge service will be provided to ensure your stay is magnificent! The villa is only minutes away from many of the great Tuscan villages and is not too far from Florence.
Casa Elisa is also close to activities such as horseback riding, wine tastings, museums, and cathedrals. This is an experience of a lifetime, and it can be all yours, here’s how…make your donation right now and you’re automatically entered into the TUSCANY GETAWAY AT CASA ELISA prize drawing!
All sustaining members are automatically entered. To enter without making a donation, click here. For more details and the official rules and regulations, please click here.
Thank You Gift
WSMR’s Commemorative Holiday Mug: 2024 Edition
$5/Month
This year’s holiday mug is our best yet! You will not want to miss adding this to your collection…or maybe starting your collection with this year’s WUSF/WSMR Holiday Mug, designed by a local illustrator. This is the fifth in our limited-edition series. Get it while it lasts!
DOUBLE YOUR DONATION WITH CORPORATE MATCHING
Many employers sponsor matching gift programs as part of their corporate social responsibility and benefits offered to employees. Several corporations will match charitable contributions made by their employees’ dollar-for-dollar, doubling your impact! Some companies also match retirees' or spouses' gifts. To find out if your company has a matching gift program, please visit the link below or contact your Human Resources office.