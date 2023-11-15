The holiday season is upon us and it’s a time for family gatherings, holiday music and of course the spirit of giving.

Classical music on WSMR is deeply rewarding in any season, but, during the holidays, its joyful, beautiful sound is especially inspiring and enriching. In this season of celebration, classical music is a priceless, perfect gift, invoking warm memories, peace, and companionship.

As our world is unsettled, classical music this holiday season takes on heightened importance. Music is what we can rely on to fill our home and hearts which is why your strong support and generosity is essential.

WSMR is so fortunate to have a generous audience that understands the significance of keeping classical music accessible for everyone to experience. Give the gift of music during our Holiday Membership Drive by donating right now. And thanks!