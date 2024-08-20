Evening Masterworks: Sergei Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Op. 26 for August 20, 2024

The Third Piano Concerto by Prokofiev was completed while he was on a vacation in France in the summer of 1921. At that point, he had been working on the Third Concerto for quite some time, but rather than sounding like a pieced-together composition, it actually showcases the composer’s powers of invention… a work that is essential Prokofiev. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

