Modern Notebook for November 19, 2023

Coming up on this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, we’ll hear new music from violinist Rakhi Singh, as well as pieces by Daniel Kidane and Jonathan Bailey Holland. Plus, solo harp music by Molly Joyce titled “Embodiment,” a work that highlights the innate impossibility of creating sustained tones on the instrument.

Then, we continue our series of composer talks with two fellows from the Suncoast Composer Fellowship Program: Angela Elizabeth Slater and Zachary Konick. Plus, we’ll hear their music, including a work for winds and strings, and another for hammered dulcimer.

Also featuring music by Helen Grime, Sarah Kirkland Snider, Gabriella Smith, and others; and performances by violinist Caitlin Edwards, harpist Chelsea Lane, United Strings of Europe, Lysander Piano Trio, yMusic, and more.

Join us Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Sabkha by Rakhi Singh. Helen Grime’s Everyone Sang. Sonata Variation by Jonathan Bailey Holland. Molly Joyce’s Embodiment. Be Still by Daniel Kidane. Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Pale as Centuries. Ghostwritten Variations by Reinaldo Moya.



Hour 2 Tessellations by Gabriella Smith. Music and conversation with Suncoast Composer Fellowship Program fellows Angela Elizabeth Slater and Zachary Konick. The Green Double: A Historical Dance Suite by Anthony R. Green.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

