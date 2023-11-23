Modern Notebook for November 26, 2023

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: In the later stages of the COVID 19 pandemic, composer Paul Novak was thinking alot about the isolation many musicians felt during this difficult time: that there has been collective trauma in isolation, but also, challenges in finding new ways to connect. His work “a string quartet is like a flock of birds” grapples with these questions, with the players musically - and metaphorically - attempting to find each other.

And we’ll conclude our series of conversations with composers from the inaugural Suncoast Composer Fellowship Program. This week, we’ll hear from composers Claire Hu and Nick Bentz about their work and careers, and listen to a piece by each of them performed at SCFP.

Plus, music by Kate Moore, Baljinder Sekhon, Aigerim Seilova, Ian Chang, Alex Groves, and others; and performances by harpist Chelsea Lane, Kinetic Ensemble, soprano Marisa Karchin with Chelsea Music Festival Musicians, violinist Rakhi Singh, Pathos Trio, and more.

That’s Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Spin Bird by Kate Moore. Baljinder Sekhon’s Balancing Act. A String Quartet is like a Flock of Birds by Paul Novak. Aigerim Seilova’s Liebeslider. In Seventh Heaven by Haukur Tómasson. Arturo Sandoval’s Brass Fantasy.



Hour 2 Trace I by Alex Groves. Music and conversation with Suncoast Composer Fellowship Program fellows Claire Hu and Nick Bentz. Mega Cicada by Ian Chang.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

