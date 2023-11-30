© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Modern Notebook for December 3, 2023

WUSF | By Tyler Kline
Published November 30, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST
Composer Nicky Sohn.
Photo credit: Natalie Gaynor.
Composer Nicky Sohn.

On a special Modern Notebook, join Tyler Kline as he gets ready for winter with a program of music inspired by the colder weather this time of year. Tune in for works by composers Shuying Li and Elena Langer inspired by snowfall; and some icier music from Nicky Sohn that asks, "What Happens When Pipes Burst?" Plus some particular chilly pieces by Alex Dowling for auto-tuned voices, and Mette Nielsen for string quartet.

Also featuring music by Anuj Bhutani, Nico Muhly, Jonathan Hannau, Adrianne Munden-Dixon, Annika Socolofsky, and others; and performances by violinist Yolanda Bruno with pianist Isabelle David, pianist Annie Jeng and Four Corners Ensemble, Kinetic Ensemble, NOVO Quartet, Latitude 49, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming from anywhere at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Snow by Elena Langer.

Shuying Li’s Canton Snowstorm.

Falling Berceuse by Nico Muhly.

Nicky Sohn’s What Happens if Pipes Burst?

Ciel d’hiver by Kaija Saariaho.

Anuj Bhutani’s east wind melts the ice.

Icicle by Jonathan Hannau.

Hour 2

super chill by David Lang.

Alex Dowling’s In Silence, In Cold.

Notion of a Frozen Moment by Mette Nielsen.

Adrianne Munden-Dixon’s Zastrugi.

Ice Concerto by Jarkko Hartikainen.

Annika Socolofsky’s Loves don’t go.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
