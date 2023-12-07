Modern Notebook for December 10, 2023

There is a certain stillness on a cold, clear night when the stars are shining brightly, that captures the feeling of the winter season. On a special Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, listen for music inspired by starry skies and still moments, including a solo piano work by Chris Opperman titled "Underneath the Starlit Skies;" works by David Liptak and Emma O'Halloran inspired by constellations; and a work by Kenji Bunch that draws its inspiration from the Las Posadas holiday celebrated each year in December in the Southwestern United States.

Plus, music by Max Vinetz, Golfam Khayam, Jessie Montgomery, Mary Kouyoumdjian, Chris Cresswell, and others; and performances by Musiqa, Duo Noire, The Knights, pianist Eunmi Ko, Trio Klangspektrum, pianist Anne H. Goldberg-Baldwin, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Underneath the Starlit Skies by Chris Opperman. Stars on the Ground by Max Vinetz. Golfam Khayam’s Night Triptych. Starburst by Jessie Montgomery. Kenji Bunch’s Luminaria. Selections from David Liptak’s Constellations. starshine & moonfall by Natalie Moller.



Hour 2 The Revolt of the Stars by Mary Kouyoumdjian. Helen Grime’s Near Midnight. Constellations by Emma O’Halloran. Sebastian Fagerlund’s Breathe. this is where I am right now by Chris Cresswell.



