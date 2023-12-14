Modern Notebook for December 17, 2023

As we enter the longest nights of the year, Tyler Kline celebrates with a special Modern Notebook highlighting works inspired by the Winter Solstice and beginning of the Winter season.

Featuring a work by Greenlandic composer Arnannguaq Gerstrom titled "Ukioq," which means "winter" in the Inuit language. Plus, Monty Adkins' "Winter Tendrils," which comes from the image of freshly fallen snow on the fragile bare branches of a tree. And others inspired by the Solstice, including Anna Meredith, Melissa Hui, and Lou Harrison.

Also listen for music by Reena Esmail, Joanna Marsh, Jonathan Hannau, Kitty Xiao, Melissa Dunphy, and others; and performances by the Ligeti Quartet, flutist Helen Brew, bassoonist David Hubbard, and violist Katherine Wren, Gesualdo Six, Tenebrae, cellist Seth Parker Woods, and tenor Nicky Spence with pianist Andrew Matthews-Owen.

That’s Sunday night from 8-10 ET, and a special encore broadcast on Thursday December 21st at 10pm ET, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Solstice Out by Anna Meredith. Melissa Hui’s Solstice. Ukioq by Arnannguaq Gerstrom. Reena Esmail’s A Winter Breviary. Solstice by Lou Harrison. Joanna Marsh’s In Winter’s House.



Hour 2 Snowfall by Jonathan Hannau. Kitty Xiao’s Solstice I. Winter Tendrils by Monty Adkins. Jonathan Dove’s Out of Winter. Halcyon Days by Melissa Dunphy.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

