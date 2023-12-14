© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Modern Notebook for December 17, 2023

WUSF | By Tyler Kline
Published December 14, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST
Cellist Seth Parker Woods.
Photo credit: Ben Gibbs / bengibbsphotography.com
Cellist Seth Parker Woods.

As we enter the longest nights of the year, Tyler Kline celebrates with a special Modern Notebook highlighting works inspired by the Winter Solstice and beginning of the Winter season.

Featuring a work by Greenlandic composer Arnannguaq Gerstrom titled "Ukioq," which means "winter" in the Inuit language. Plus, Monty Adkins' "Winter Tendrils," which comes from the image of freshly fallen snow on the fragile bare branches of a tree. And others inspired by the Solstice, including Anna Meredith, Melissa Hui, and Lou Harrison.

Also listen for music by Reena Esmail, Joanna Marsh, Jonathan Hannau, Kitty Xiao, Melissa Dunphy, and others; and performances by the Ligeti Quartet, flutist Helen Brew, bassoonist David Hubbard, and violist Katherine Wren, Gesualdo Six, Tenebrae, cellist Seth Parker Woods, and tenor Nicky Spence with pianist Andrew Matthews-Owen.

That’s Sunday night from 8-10 ET, and a special encore broadcast on Thursday December 21st at 10pm ET, on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Solstice Out by Anna Meredith.

Melissa Hui’s Solstice.

Ukioq by Arnannguaq Gerstrom.

Reena Esmail’s A Winter Breviary.

Solstice by Lou Harrison.

Joanna Marsh’s In Winter’s House.

Hour 2

Snowfall by Jonathan Hannau.

Kitty Xiao’s Solstice I.

Winter Tendrils by Monty Adkins.

Jonathan Dove’s Out of Winter.

Halcyon Days by Melissa Dunphy.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.
Tags
Modern Notebook Modern Notebook
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
See stories by Tyler Kline