Modern Notebook for December 24, 2023

It’s a Modern Notebook gift as Tyler Kline shares a mix of new works inspired by peace, light, and the Advent. Enjoy a collection of contemporary works for voice that expands the rich tradition of choral music for the Holiday season with music by Owain Park, Sungji Hong, Joanna Forbes L'Estrange, and others. Then, it's solo piano music by Kimberly R. Osberg titled "Peace by Piece,” which musically quotes some familiar carols; and Dai Fujikura's "Ghost of Christmas."

Hear music by Luciano Berio, Rasa Daukus, Kerensa Briggs, Errollyn Wallen, Caroline Shaw, Nils Frahm, and others; and performances by Tenebrae, Trio Medieval, Tess Said So, Gjermund Larsen Trio, pianist Chris Opperman, Attaca Quartet, and more.

That’s Sunday, Christmas Eve Night from 8-10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen online at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 I wonder as I wander from Luciano Berio’s Folk Songs. Owain Park’s O Magnum Mysterium. Missa Lumen de Lumine by Sungji Hong. Rasa Daukus’ Taiga. A tender shoot by Kerensa Briggs. Joanna Forbes L’Estrange’s Advent ‘O’ Carol. Sæle jolekveld (Holy Christmas Eve) by Thomas Beck.



Hour 2 Peace on Earth by Errollyn Wallen. Kimberly R. Osberg’s Peace by Piece. The Evergreen by Caroline Shaw. Dai Fujikura’s Ghost of Christmas. Merry by Nils Frahm.



