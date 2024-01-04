Modern Notebook for January 7, 2024

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Growing up, composer Daniel de Togni would often spend summers in the Northern Italian region of Veneto, where he would visit his relatives and friends. Many years later, as an adult, he would return there - and the journey of traveling across time would inspire his work “Postcards from Veneto,” featured on this week’s program.

Then: “Outshifts” is a word used to describe the fringes and boundaries of a town, and it’s found in Robert Macfarlane’s list of forgotten words - a list that is essentially a metaphor for the natural world being lost in favor of evolving technology. It’s also the name of this piece by Emily Hall composed for violin and vocoder, in which the vocoder represents that man made ‘city glow’ and the violin represents nature.

Plus music by Kristina Arakelyan, Shruthi Rajasekar, Fabio Massimo Cappogrosso, Wilson Leywantono, Sophie Dupuis, Judd Greenstein, and others; and performances by Unheard-of//Ensemble, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, violinist Rakhi Singh, Duo Entre-Nous, harpist Chelsea Lane, pianist Robert Fleitz, Brno Contemporary Orchestra, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Souvenir by Thomas Adés. Kristina Arakelyan’s Prelude and Allegro. Toons by Ron AMchin. Daniel De Togni’s Postcards from Veneto. Numbers by Shruthi Rajasekar. Jessie Montgomery’s Source Code. Prelude on a Fragment by Isang Yun by Fabio Massimo Capogrosso.



Hour 2 piece for left hand piano no. 1 by Wilson Leywantono. Dai Fujikura’s Gliding Wings. Outshifts by Emily Hall. Sophie Dupuis’ Elles ont peint le crépuscule de noir et blanc. Folk Music by Judd Greenstein.



