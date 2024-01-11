Modern Notebook for January 14, 2024

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, it’s music that evokes the imagery of red-tinged hues running across the sky, with a work by Angela Elizabeth Slater titled “Unraveling the Crimson Sky.” It’s music that moves through explosions of orchestral color, offering both moments of introspection and strident thematic material.

Then: If you are a fan of the band Radiohead, you may recognize the name Jonny Greenwood as the band’s longtime lead guitarist. What you might not know is he has composed extensively for the orchestra as well as film scores. On the next Modern Notebook, we’ll hear a piece by Greenwood titled “Popcorn Superhet Receiver,” which explores a variety of unusual string sounds.

Plus music by Hannah Kendall, Viet Cuong, Katherine Wren, Baljinder Sekhon, Evan Williams, Clara Warnaar, Christopher Stark, and others; and performances by harpist Chelsea Lane, pianist Sarah Cahill, cellist Inbal Segev, fivebyfive, Pathos Trio, Los Angeles Piano Quartet, clarinetist Louise Campbell, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming the next day at modernnotebook.org.

Hour 1 Suspension II by Ellis Ludwig-Leone. Hannah Kendall’s On the Chequer’d Field Array’d. Room to Move by Viet Cuong. Angela Elizabeth Slater’s Unraveling the crimson sky. Mjorkaflokar by Katherine Wren. Baljinder Sekhon’s Musica Casera. Heavy by Evan Williams.



Hour 2 Home/Gone by Clara Warnaar. Christopher Stark’s Piano Quartet. Popcorn Superhet Receiver by Jonny Greenwood. Louise Campbell’s Swirl.



