Modern Notebook for January 21, 2024

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Caroline Shaw’s work “The Wheel,” is music inspired in part by Baroque music - opening with a Baroque solo cello line which is gradually encircled by other ideas. But it’s also music that the composer describes as giving “the feeling of walking alone through the city at night accompanied by one’s inner voices and reflections”.

Then: “The Named Angels” is a string quartet work by Mohammed Fairouz inspired by the angels that are named and recognized in the Islamic, Christian, and Jewish traditions; angels that embody justice, power, kindness, healing, death, and other universals that the composer says have made them pervasive in many of the world’s cultures.

Listen for those pieces, plus music by Aileen Sweeney, Hee Yun Kim, Evan Blache, Joshua Burel, Michael Gordon, Helen Grime, Stewart Goodyear, and others; and performances by Unheard-of//Ensemble, I Giardini, Elicio Winds, yMusic, violinist Rakhi Singh, Del Sol String Quartet, and more.

Hour 1 Glisk by Aileen Sweeney. Hee Yun Kim’s Aftertone. Grey Night by Evan Blache. Caroline Shaw’s The Wheel. Voyage by Joshua Burel. Missy Mazzoli’s Ecstatic Science. Flashing Forward Thinking Back by Christopher Walczak.



Hour 2 Tinge by Michael Gordon. Mohammed Fairouz’s The Named Angels. Clarinet Concerto by Helen Grime. Stewart Goodyear’s Congotay.



