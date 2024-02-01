Modern Notebook for February 4, 2024

The Lunar New Year is coming up on February 10, and on the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline we are celebrating with music about the moon and works by composers from the Asian diaspora. Tune in for solo piano music by Zhiliang Zhang inspired by Chinese Opera; a work by Narong Prangcharoen named after the colors of Thai porcelain; and this piece by Naoko Hishinuma titled “On a Full Moon Night.”

Then, a solo flute work by Hee Yun Kim; music for prepared piano by Vivian Fung inspired by Balinese music; and this piano concerto by Toshio Hosokawa titled “Lotus under the moonlight.”

Plus music by Kitty Xiao, Jennifer Jolley, Ania Vu, Du Yun, Susanna Hancock, and Phong Tran; and performances by Nimbus Trio, cellist Matt Haimovitz, violinist Jennifer Koh, Heare Ensemble, pianist Conor Hanick, pianist Momo Kodama with Mito Chamber Orchestra, ~Nois, violinist Adrianne Munden-Dixon, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming the next day on modernnotebook.org.

Usher in the Year of the Dragon with a special encore broadcast on the night of the Lunar New Year: Saturday, February 10th from 10 to midnight.



Hour 1 Nimbus by Kitty Xiao. Jennifer Jolley’s Compulsive Bloom. Tik-Tak by Ania Vu. Naoko Hishinuma’s On a Full Moon Night. Windowsills by Du Yun. Zhiliang Zhang’s Qiao Ling Liu Dan (The Beauty of Six Operatic Female Roles). Bencharong by Narong Prangcharoen.



Hour 2 Snow from Vivian Fung’s Glimpses for prepared piano. Hee Yun Kim’s Bit. Lotus under the moonlight by Toshio Hosokawa. Susanna Hnacock’s HIATUS. Generation by Phong Tran.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

