Modern Notebook for February 18, 2024

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Shawn Okpebholo’s work “lullaby | ballad | spiritual” is a work in which he sought to highlight the rich musical tradition of Alabama. And in exploring the region’s broad artistic heritage, he would discover three Alabama folk songs that would form the basis of the three movements of this work.

Then: Dorothy Rudd Moore lived from 1940 until 2022, and is considered by many to be one of her generation's leading composers of color. We’ll hear work by Moore from 1974 titled “Dream and Variations,” considered one of her major solo piano works.

Tune in for that plus music by Courtney Bryan, Joel Thompson, Jasmine Barnes, Lauren McCall, Jonathan Bailey Holland, Brandee Younger, George Lewis, and others; and performances by Duo Noire, cellist Sonia Wieder-Atherton, tenor Lawrence Brownlee with pianist Kevin J. Miller, Elicio Winds, violinist Caitlin Edwards with cellist Nancy Ives and pianist Monica Ohuchi, Transient Canvas, harpist Ashley Jackson, pianist Sun Min Kim, Sphinx Virtuosi, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Listen to recent episodes on demand any time at wsmr.org and modernnotebook.org.

Hour 1 Soli Deo Gloria by Courtney Bryan. Nina Simone’s Images. Joel Thompson’s My People. Peace by Jasmine Barnes. Shawn E. Okpebholo’s lullaby | ballad | spiritual. Shining Gate of Morpheus by Eleanor Alberga. Lauren McCall’s A Spark and a Glimmer.



Hour 2 Rebounds by Jonathan Bailey Holland. Brandee Younger’s Essence of Ruby. Dream and Variations by Dorothy Rudd Moore. Michael Abels’ Global Warming. String Quartet 1.5: Experiments in Living by George Lewis.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

