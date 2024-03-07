Modern Notebook for March 10, 2024

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Composer Outi Tarkiainen grew up in the northernmost region of Finland, most of which sits above the Arctic Circle and is known for the Summertime Midnight Sun. We’ll hear a work by Tarkiainen inspired by the infinitely-nuanced hues that this phenomenon produces: her orchestral work, “Midnight Sun Variations.”

Then, it’s music that draws inspiration from the Vijñāna school of yoga with Osnat Netzer’s Contrapose. Scored for viola and piano, it’s music that is all about balance, with the two instruments constantly equalizing one another throughout the piece.

Plus music by Justin F. Chen, Reena Esmail Yangfan Xu, Anna Meadors, Kimberly R. Osberg, Fernanda Aoki Navarro, Ana Lara, Jasmine Morris, and others; and performances by cellist Matt Haimovitz, flutist Helen Brew and violist Katherine Wren, Duo Cenoria, clarinetists Andy Hudson and Anthony Taylor, trumpeter Nicole Gillotti, violist Michael Hall with pianist Marianne Parker, Tippett Quartet, and more.

Hour 1 Justine F. Chen’s Iridescent Gest. Rang De Basant by Reena Esmail. Gemma McGregor’s Carry His Relics. Midnight Sun Variations by Outi Tarkiainen. Yangfan Xu’s Shiraz Nights. Where Did All the Words Go? By Anna Meadors. Kimberly R. Osberg’s Hops.



Hour 2 Crumbling by Fernanda Aoki Navarro. Gabriela Ortiz’s De Ida y Vuelta. Contrapose by Osnat Netzer. Ana Lara’s Ángeles de Llama y Hielo. Midgard by Jasmine Morris.



