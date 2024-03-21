Modern Notebook for March 24, 2024

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Sun Keting’s acapella work, “Mang Gu,” draws on the Yunnanese tribal dance of the same name. It’s music that incorporates elements of the song and dance that people in the ethnic minority areas of China would use to communicate with one another through the echoes of the mountains.

Then, we’ll hear new saxophone music from composer Maria Kaoutzani as well as a duet for cello and electric guitar by Rose Connolly. And Carrie Frey’s “Seagrass/Reed:” it is music full of sparkling, fleeting, and noisy gestures, exploring the array of techniques and sounds that the viola is capable of making.

Tune in for that plus music by Robyn Jacob, Bosba Panh, Amy Rooney, Clarice Assad, Anna Appleby, Maria Eugenia Luc, and others; and performances by guitarist Jamie Monck, National Youth Choir of Great Britain, harpist Elisabeth Remy Johnson, Hard Rain SoloistEnsemble, ~Nois Saxophone Quartet, Duo Entre-Nous, cellist Kate Ellis with guitarist Barry O’Halpin, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Hour 1 Bosba Panh’s Dizzy Night. Breaking Bread by Nkeiru Okoye. Clarice Assad’s Triptych. Máng Gǔ by Sun Keting. Freya Waley-Cohen’s Skye. Fluctus by Robyn Jacob. Amy Rooney’s Phosphenes.



Hour 2 Sonnet 43 by Anna Appleby. Maria Kaoutzani’s Shore to Shore. Seagrass/Reed by Carrie Frey. Maria Eugenia Luc’s Air Mirrors. And the Moses Drowned by Mahdis Golzar Kashani. Rose Connolly’s Who are we now?



