© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Modern Notebook for March 31, 2024

WUSF | By Tyler Kline
Published March 28, 2024 at 7:38 AM EDT
Composer Yue Song.
Photo credit: Laura Sheeran.
Composer Yue Song.

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, tune in for a work by Kerry Politzer for solo piano titled “Microclimates,” and a buzzing work by Arlene Sierra inspired by bees and a busy bee hive. And this piece by Britta Bystöm, “Images from the Floating World,” inspired by the Icelandic story known as Njals Saga.

Then: Plant life germinating and flourishing; the rapid development of human activity; and the harmonious coexistence of all living things. This is the subject matter of Yue Song’s work “Senses IV:” the relationship between humans and the natural environment. It is an incredible work where chaos has its own order, and musical gestures float freely in a carefully constructed sound world.

Also featuring music by Molly Herron, Beth Wiemann, Allison Loggins-Hull, Thanya Iyer, Misato Mochizuki, Sophia Jani, Claire Victoria, and others; and performances by pianist Andree-Ann Deschenes, Byrne:Kozar Duo, cellist Amanda Gookin, cellist India Gailey, pianist Ning Yu, Crash Ensemble, Kontai Ensemble, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Molly Herron’s After Picforth.

Microclimates by Kerry Politzer.

Britta Byström’s Images from the Floating World.

It Floats Away From You by Beth Wiemann.

Allison Loggins-Hull’s Stolen.

Colmena by Arlene Sierra.

Hour 2

Where I can be as big as the Sun by Thanya Iyer.

Misato Mochizuki’s Moebius-Ring.

Senses IV by Yue Song.

Sophia Jani’s STring Quartet No. 1 “See the grass is full of stars.”

The Moon is Distant from the Sea by Claire Victoria Roberts.

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.
Tags
Modern Notebook Modern Notebook
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
See stories by Tyler Kline