Modern Notebook for March 31, 2024

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline, tune in for a work by Kerry Politzer for solo piano titled “Microclimates,” and a buzzing work by Arlene Sierra inspired by bees and a busy bee hive. And this piece by Britta Bystöm, “Images from the Floating World,” inspired by the Icelandic story known as Njals Saga.

Then: Plant life germinating and flourishing; the rapid development of human activity; and the harmonious coexistence of all living things. This is the subject matter of Yue Song’s work “Senses IV:” the relationship between humans and the natural environment. It is an incredible work where chaos has its own order, and musical gestures float freely in a carefully constructed sound world.

Also featuring music by Molly Herron, Beth Wiemann, Allison Loggins-Hull, Thanya Iyer, Misato Mochizuki, Sophia Jani, Claire Victoria, and others; and performances by pianist Andree-Ann Deschenes, Byrne:Kozar Duo, cellist Amanda Gookin, cellist India Gailey, pianist Ning Yu, Crash Ensemble, Kontai Ensemble, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Molly Herron’s After Picforth. Microclimates by Kerry Politzer. Britta Byström’s Images from the Floating World. It Floats Away From You by Beth Wiemann. Allison Loggins-Hull’s Stolen. Colmena by Arlene Sierra.

Hour 2 Where I can be as big as the Sun by Thanya Iyer. Misato Mochizuki’s Moebius-Ring. Senses IV by Yue Song. Sophia Jani’s STring Quartet No. 1 “See the grass is full of stars.” The Moon is Distant from the Sea by Claire Victoria Roberts.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

