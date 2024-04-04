Modern Notebook for April 7, 2024

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: On April 8th, 2024, a solar eclipse will sweep across North America, and over 31 million Americans are in the 100-plus mile-wide path of totality. On the next Modern Notebook, we will hear music by Jessica Meyer commissioned by the group fivebyfive and composed specifically for this monumental event.

Then, Tyler will be joined by composer Roger Zare for music and conversation. Roger is a Sarasota native, and will have a new work performed by the Sarasota Orchestra April 12-14.

Plus, music by Nico Muhly, Enrico Chapela, Donnacha Dennehy, Derrick Skye, Amy Williams, and others; and performances by harpist Chelsea Lane, Crash Ensemble, Miró Quartet with Conspirare, pianist Clare Longendyke, and more.

Listen Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Stream the show live at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Falling Pairs by Nico Muhly. Enrico Chapela’s Rotor. Winter Song by Gordon Getty. Jessica Meyer’s In the Path of Totality. Canons and Overtones by Donnacha Dennehy. Derrick Skye’s Black Ocean: Anthems of a Crowd 7.

Hour 2 Ursula from Amy Williams’ Piano Portraits, Book 1. Interview with composer Roger Zare. Goyescas by Elisanda Fábregas.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

