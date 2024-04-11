Modern Notebook for April 14, 2024

Coming up on the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: There is a tapestry of symbolism and rich imagery throughout Theresa Wong’s solo piano work, “She Dances Naked Under Palm Trees.” From music inspired by Nina Simone, to moon cycles, to the Norse goddess of Freya - the music is an evocation of movement into self-knowledge.

Then: Xochiquetzal means “feather flower,” and it’s also the name of an ancient Mayan goddess not too different from Aphrodite or Venus: she is often associated with music, dance, beauty, love, fertility and female power. We’ll hear this violin concerto by Robert Xavier Rodriguez inspired by this figure.

Tune in for those works, plus music by Tanner Porter, Shawn E. Okpebholo, Anders Nordentoft, Hee Yun Kim, Ellen Lindquist, and others; and performances by cellist Claire Bryant, tenor Lawrence Brownlee with pianist Kevin J. Miller, pianist Sarah Cahill, Athelas Sinfonietta, flutist Meerenai Shim, and more.

That’s Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Stream recent episodes on demand at modernnotebook.org.

Hour 1 And Even These Small Wonders by Tanner Porter. Shawn E. Okepbholo’s Romance. She Dances Naked under Palm Trees by Theresa Wong. Anders Nordentoft’s Entgegen. White Rock Lake by Hee Yun Kim. Paul Wiancko’s Thous&ths.

Hour 2 Huge Blank Canvas Neck Tattoo by Gregory C. Brown. Ellen Lindquist’s Mantra. Xochiquetzal by Robert Xavier Rodriguez.



