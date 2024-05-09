Modern Notebook for May 12, 2024

On this week’s Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Perforation, by Alex Burtzos, is an exploration of grief, presented in a deliberately stripped-down, bare sonic environment. In this solo piano work, the composers leverage pulse, repetition, and silence to respond to the raw and direct emotionality of words by poet Cristin O’Keefe Aptowicz.

Then: There is a Buddhist concept that says, “if we fully accept that nothing lasts, then we may take a step - by letting go - towards finding tranquillity.” Composer Michael Zev Gordon likes this sentiment - but, in contrast, he also acknowledges his connection to things: remembered, passing, desired.

Also featuring music by Kari Baek, Pedro Giraudo, Gabriel Vicéns, Shuying Li, Rhona Clarke, Sun Keting, Shang Mi Ahn, and Dai Fujikura; and performances by Nordic Viola, Sybarite5, pianist Anne H. Goldberg-Baldwin, Four Corners Ensemble, Hard Rain SoloistEnsemble, saxophonist Heidi Radtke, marimba soloist Eriko Daimo, and more.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 ET on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9. Streaming at wsmr.org.

Hour 1 Var Trio by Kari Baek. Pedro Giraudo’s Con Un Nudo En La Garganta. Perforations by Alex Burtzos. Gabriel Vicéns’ Sueños Ligados. The Peace House by Shuying Li. Rhona Clarke’s Non-Stop. Thronged Only with Flowers by Sun Keting.

Hour 2 Sang Mi Ahn’s Convergence. The Impermanence of Things by Michael Zev Gordon. Dai Fujikura’s Repetition/Recollection.



Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

